Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Air Force Falcons taking on the Wyoming Cowboys.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Air Force vs Wyoming Odds & Spread
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Air Force: (-430) | Wyoming: (+330)
- Spread: Air Force: -11.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +11.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Trends
- Air Force's record against the spread is 3-0-0.
- Every Air Force game has hit the over this year.
- Wyoming has four wins in five contests against the spread this season.
- Wyoming is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Wyoming has seen three of its five games go over the point total.
Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (81.7%)
Air Force vs Wyoming Point Spread
Wyoming is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-110 odds), and Air Force, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Air Force vs Wyoming Over/Under
Air Force versus Wyoming on October 14 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Air Force vs Wyoming Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Wyoming, Air Force is the favorite at -430, and Wyoming is +330.
Air Force vs. Wyoming Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Air Force
|37.6
|44
|12.2
|7
|44.5
|3
|5
|Wyoming
|26.2
|76
|24.2
|71
|45.3
|3
|6
Bet $5 on Falcons vs. Cowboys and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Check out even more in-depth Air Force vs. Wyoming analysis on FanDuel Research.