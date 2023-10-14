Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Air Force Falcons taking on the Wyoming Cowboys.

Air Force vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Air Force: (-430) | Wyoming: (+330)

Air Force: (-430) | Wyoming: (+330) Spread: Air Force: -11.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +11.5 (-110)

Air Force: -11.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +11.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Air Force's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Every Air Force game has hit the over this year.

Wyoming has four wins in five contests against the spread this season.

Wyoming is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

Wyoming has seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (81.7%)

Air Force vs Wyoming Point Spread

Wyoming is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-110 odds), and Air Force, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Air Force vs Wyoming Over/Under

Air Force versus Wyoming on October 14 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Air Force vs Wyoming Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Wyoming, Air Force is the favorite at -430, and Wyoming is +330.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Air Force 37.6 44 12.2 7 44.5 3 5 Wyoming 26.2 76 24.2 71 45.3 3 6

