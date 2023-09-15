Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Air Force Falcons facing the Utah State Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Air Force vs Utah State Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Air Force: (-345) | Utah State: (+270)

Air Force: (-345) | Utah State: (+270) Spread: Air Force: -9.5 (-105) | Utah State: +9.5 (-115)

Air Force: -9.5 (-105) | Utah State: +9.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs Utah State Betting Trends

Air Force was 7-6-0 against the spread last season.

Air Force had an ATS record of 5-4 as favorites of 9.5 points or greater last year.

There were six Air Force games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.

Utah State had four wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

Utah State won twice ATS (2-2) as underdogs of 9.5 points or more last season.

In 13 Utah State games last season, five of them went over the total.

Air Force vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (90.2%)

Air Force vs Utah State Point Spread

Air Force is favored by 9.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Utah State, the underdog, is -115.

Air Force vs Utah State Over/Under

The Air Force-Utah State game on September 15 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Air Force vs Utah State Moneyline

Air Force is the favorite, -345 on the moneyline, while Utah State is a +270 underdog.

Air Force vs. Utah State Points Insights

The Falcons' average implied point total last season was 1.1 more points than their implied total in Friday's game (29.1 implied points on average compared to 28 implied points in this game).

Last season, Air Force outscored its implied point total for this matchup (28) six times.

The Aggies' average implied point total last season (34.4 points) is 16.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (18 points).

Bet $5 on Falcons vs. Aggies and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Air Force vs. Utah State analysis on FanDuel Research.