Air Force vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Air Force Falcons versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Air Force vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Air Force: (-230) | Hawaii: (+188)

Air Force: (-230) | Hawaii: (+188) Spread: Air Force: -6.5 (-115) | Hawaii: +6.5 (-105)

Air Force: -6.5 (-115) | Hawaii: +6.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs Hawaii Betting Trends

Air Force hasn won once against the spread this season.

Air Force has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Air Force and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Hawaii has three wins in five contests against the spread this year.

Hawaii has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One Hawaii game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

Air Force vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (72.2%)

Air Force vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-105 odds), and Air Force, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Air Force vs Hawaii Over/Under

Air Force versus Hawaii, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 53.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Air Force vs Hawaii Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hawaii-Air Force, Hawaii is the underdog at +188, and Air Force is -230.

Air Force vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Air Force 38.7 66 37.0 109 52.8 3 Hawaii 22.0 72 21.2 95 50.9 5

Air Force vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Stadium: Falcon Stadium

