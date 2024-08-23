Adam Thielen 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen posted 4.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 67th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Adam Thielen Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Thielen's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|128.0
|109
|31
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|96.1
|146
|59
Adam Thielen 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Thielen finished with 20.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 145 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|4.9
|4
|3
|49
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Adam Thielen vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Thielen's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Adam Thielen
|137
|103
|1014
|4
|14
|Diontae Johnson
|87
|51
|717
|5
|10
|Jonathan Mingo
|85
|43
|418
|0
|3
|Chuba Hubbard
|44
|39
|233
|0
|1
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.