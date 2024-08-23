menu item
NFL

Adam Thielen 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last week, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen posted 4.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 67th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Adam Thielen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Thielen's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points128.010931
2024 Projected Fantasy Points96.114659

Adam Thielen 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Thielen finished with 20.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 145 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints4.943490

Adam Thielen vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Thielen's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Adam Thielen1371031014414
Diontae Johnson8751717510
Jonathan Mingo854341803
Chuba Hubbard443923301

Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

