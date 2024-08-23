Adam Thielen 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen posted 4.9 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 67th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Adam Thielen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Thielen's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 128.0 109 31 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 96.1 146 59

Adam Thielen 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Thielen finished with 20.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 145 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 4.9 4 3 49 0

Adam Thielen vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Thielen's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Adam Thielen 137 103 1014 4 14 Diontae Johnson 87 51 717 5 10 Jonathan Mingo 85 43 418 0 3 Chuba Hubbard 44 39 233 0 1

