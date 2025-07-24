MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 24
Will Logan Allen strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Charlie Morton exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances