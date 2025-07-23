Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (50-50) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-56)

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and MASN

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-194) | BAL: -1.5 (+160)

CLE: +1.5 (-194) | BAL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 6-8, 4.06 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 5-8, 5.58 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (6-8) for the Guardians and Charlie Morton (5-8) for the Orioles. Allen and his team have a record of 7-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. The Orioles have a 5-9-0 record against the spread in Morton's starts. The Orioles have a 4-3 record in Morton's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.8%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Guardians, Baltimore is the underdog at -102, and Cleveland is -116 playing at home.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +160 to cover, while the Guardians are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

Guardians versus Orioles on July 24 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 21 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 98 opportunities.

In 98 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 51-47-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 22 of the 50 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 19-25 (43.2%).

The Orioles have played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-52-3).

The Orioles are 40-58-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 107 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529. He's batting .295.

He is ninth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a triple, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Carlos Santana has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has 16 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Manzardo has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .456 and has 98 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 55th and he is 55th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's .375 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .453.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .213.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

