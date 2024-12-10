Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league (263.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his New York Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Rodgers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you below.

Rodgers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 231.80

231.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.30

6.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 188.2 fantasy points this season (14.5 per game), Rodgers is the 17th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 24th among all players.

During his last three games, Rodgers has compiled 708 passing yards (70-of-107) for five passing TDs with one pick, leading to 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during that period.

Rodgers has tallied 72.0 fantasy points (14.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,070 yards on 114-of-174 passing, with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 12 rushing yards on four carries.

The peak of Rodgers' fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 3, when he piled up 21.0 fantasy points with 18 rushing yards on three carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Rodgers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 151 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (4.0 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Jacksonville this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this year.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

