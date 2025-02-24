Aaron Rodgers Next Team and Retirement Betting Odds: Will Rodgers Continue to Play?

Aaron Rodgers has yet to determine his plans for the 2025-26 season.

The New York Jets announced they will not be moving forward with Rodgers as their quarterback for next season.

Since then, speculation has grown about his next move. Some think Rodgers will retire before Free Agency, while others believe his future might be another organization, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams as favorites.

FanDuel Canada has released odds for both scenarios -- check them out below.

Aaron Rodgers Retirement Odds

Settled "yes" if Aaron Rodgers announces retirement by March 12th, 2025.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire by Free Agency 2025? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds No -650 Yes +430

When is NFL Free Agency 2026?

This year's Free Agency period begins on March 12th at 4:00 p.m. ET. This is the date that NFL organizations can sign new contracts with free agents.

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds

Settled on the team Aaron Rodgers plays Week 1 of the NFL 2025-2026 season. All bets void if Aaron Rodgers announces retirement.

Aaron Rodgers Next Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Las Vegas Raiders +310 Los Angeles Rams +310 Pittsburgh Steelers +410 Indianapolis Colts +490 Minnesota Vikings +610 Tennessee Titans +730 San Francisco 49ers +790 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On Aaron Rodgers?

Betting on Aaron Rodgers to retire, or what his next team will be, is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

