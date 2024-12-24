Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings RB Aaron Jones will take on the seventh-ranked tun defense of the Green Bay Packers (102.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Jones' next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jones vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.28

76.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.24

20.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 175.4 fantasy points this season (11.7 per game), Jones is the 16th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 40th among all players.

In his last three games, Jones has posted 40.3 fantasy points (13.4 per game), running for 226 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 49 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 57 yards on seven grabs (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Jones has posted 64.0 fantasy points (12.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 354 yards with three touchdowns on 76 carries. He has also contributed 86 yards on 13 catches (18 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season came against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he put up 20.8 fantasy points with five receptions (on six targets) for 46 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Jones' matchup versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 4.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 39 yards on 15 carries on the day with one catch for four yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Packers this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed four players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.