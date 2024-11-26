Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 17th-ranked rushing defense (121.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Jones a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jones vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.06

79.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.69

19.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 128.3 fantasy points this season (11.7 per game), Jones is the 16th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 42nd among all players.

During his last three games, Jones has 31.3 total fantasy points (10.4 per game), toting the ball 54 times for 233 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 40 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Jones has 49.0 total fantasy points (9.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 94 times for 355 yards with one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 95 yards on 12 catches (14 targets).

The high point of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 20.8 fantasy points. He also had 102 rushing yards on 19 attempts (5.4 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones' matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 4.3 fantasy points. He ran for 39 yards on 15 carries on the day with one catch for four yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Arizona has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.