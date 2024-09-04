Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will face the New York Giants -- whose run defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last year (132.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jones' next game versus the Giants, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jones vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.26

11.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.30

69.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.90

14.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Jones was 36th at his position (and 144th overall) in fantasy points, with 104.9 (9.5 per game).

Jones accumulated 31.1 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, Jones posted 24.7 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via this stat line: 9 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD.

Jones accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 18 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Jones had 1.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 14 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York surrendered over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

The Giants allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New York last season, five players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Giants surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New York gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Giants allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Through the air, New York did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Giants allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

Three players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Giants last year.

