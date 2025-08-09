FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Aaron Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Aaron Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Aaron Jones is the 25th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 16th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 190.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points190.64016
2025 Projected Fantasy Points161.15513

Aaron Jones 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Houston Texans -- Jones finished with 20.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 102 yards; 5 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Giants16.914941220109
Week 249ers4.8932065068
Week 3Texans20.8191020651148
Week 4@Packers13.922930540139
Week 5Jets5.3729011053
Week 7Lions17.614931330116
Week 8@Rams9.51958022095

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jones' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones2551,1385424.5
Jordan Mason1537893325.2
Ty Chandler56182053.3
Jordan Addison320116.7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup