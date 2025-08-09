Aaron Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Aaron Jones is the 25th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 16th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 190.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|190.6
|40
|16
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|161.1
|55
|13
Aaron Jones 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Houston Texans -- Jones finished with 20.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 102 yards; 5 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Giants
|16.9
|14
|94
|1
|2
|2
|0
|109
|Week 2
|49ers
|4.8
|9
|32
|0
|6
|5
|0
|68
|Week 3
|Texans
|20.8
|19
|102
|0
|6
|5
|1
|148
|Week 4
|@Packers
|13.9
|22
|93
|0
|5
|4
|0
|139
|Week 5
|Jets
|5.3
|7
|29
|0
|1
|1
|0
|53
|Week 7
|Lions
|17.6
|14
|93
|1
|3
|3
|0
|116
|Week 8
|@Rams
|9.5
|19
|58
|0
|2
|2
|0
|95
Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers
The Vikings threw the ball on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jones' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Aaron Jones
|255
|1,138
|5
|42
|4.5
|Jordan Mason
|153
|789
|3
|32
|5.2
|Ty Chandler
|56
|182
|0
|5
|3.3
|Jordan Addison
|3
|20
|1
|1
|6.7
