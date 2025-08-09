Aaron Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Aaron Jones is the 25th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 16th among all RBs in fantasy points last year, with 190.6. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 190.6 40 16 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 161.1 55 13

Aaron Jones 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Houston Texans -- Jones finished with 20.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 102 yards; 5 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Giants 16.9 14 94 1 2 2 0 109 Week 2 49ers 4.8 9 32 0 6 5 0 68 Week 3 Texans 20.8 19 102 0 6 5 1 148 Week 4 @Packers 13.9 22 93 0 5 4 0 139 Week 5 Jets 5.3 7 29 0 1 1 0 53 Week 7 Lions 17.6 14 93 1 3 3 0 116 Week 8 @Rams 9.5 19 58 0 2 2 0 95 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jones' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 255 1,138 5 42 4.5 Jordan Mason 153 789 3 32 5.2 Ty Chandler 56 182 0 5 3.3 Jordan Addison 3 20 1 1 6.7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.