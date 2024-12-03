A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has a matchup versus the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league (225.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Brown vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.98

76.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 103.3 fantasy points this season (11.5 per game), Brown is the 17th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 86th among all players.

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 21 times, with 16 receptions for 240 yards and one TD, leading to 30 fantasy points (10 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has been targeted 32 times, with 23 receptions for 385 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 44.5 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, as he put up 17.9 fantasy points by catching five passes (on 10 targets) for 119 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he mustered only 3.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

Carolina has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

