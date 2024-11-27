76ers vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

76ers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-PH

The Houston Rockets (13-6) play the Philadelphia 76ers (3-13) as 5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on SCHN and NBCS-PH. The point total in the matchup is set at 215.5.

76ers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 215.5 -215 +180

76ers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (58.3%)

76ers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 13 times in 19 games with a set spread.

In the 76ers' 16 games this season, they have four wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total eight times out of 16 chances this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (eight out of 16 games with a set point total).

In home games, Houston has a better record against the spread (8-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in five of 11 home games (45.5%), compared to three of eight road games (37.5%).

Philadelphia has the same winning percentage against the spread (.250) at home (2-6-0 record) and on the road (2-6-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 50% of the time this year, both at home (four of eight) and on the road (four of eight).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 10.5 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet averages 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 18.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 boards.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.2 points, 1.1 assists and 6.2 boards.

Amen Thompson averages 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 56% from the field.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Jared McCain provides the 76ers 16.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

The 76ers are getting 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 8.5 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.