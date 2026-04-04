76ers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

76ers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSDET, NBCS-PH, NBA TV, and WMYD

The Detroit Pistons (56-21) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (43-34) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, NBCS-PH, NBA TV, and WMYD. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

76ers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2.5 225.5 -142 +120

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.7%)

76ers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 41-33-2 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 39-36-2 against the spread this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over on 40 of 77 set point totals (51.9%).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse when playing at home, covering 20 times in 40 home games, and 21 times in 37 road games.

When playing at home, the Pistons exceed the over/under 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 48.6% of games (18 of 37).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (22-15-1) than at home (17-21-1).

76ers games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (19 times out of 39) than away (21 of 38) this season.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 64.5% from the floor (third in league).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.1 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (seventh in league).

The 76ers receive 16 points per game from VJ Edgecombe, plus 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The 76ers get 13.7 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 26.7 points, 7.6 boards and 4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dominick Barlow averages 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the field.

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