76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

76ers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-20) are favored by 3.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-31) on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total is 221.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 221.5 -168 +142

76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (71%)

76ers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 14-24-0 this year.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 17 times out of 38 chances.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 20 of 38 set point totals (52.6%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in 16 home games, and 10 times in 19 road games.

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (37.5%) than games on the road (57.9%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (10-11-0) than on the road (4-13-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over 12 of 21 times at home (57.1%), and eight of 17 on the road (47.1%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.3 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 boards.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin averages 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists for the Pelicans.

CJ McCollum averages 22.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He is draining 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 25.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

