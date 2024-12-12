76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

76ers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (10-15) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers (7-15) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, December 13, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5.5 224.5 -225 +188

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (63.2%)

76ers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-13-0).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 7-16-2 this year.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 10 times out of 25 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 17 of 25 opportunities (68%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-6-0) than it has in home games (4-7-0).

In home games, the 76ers exceed the total 45.5% of the time (five of 11 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (five of 11 contests).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-6-1). On the road, it is .214 (3-10-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (nine times out of 11) than away (eight of 14) this season.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Jared McCain is averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 9.9 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 8.3 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 3.4 boards and 8.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Pacers are getting 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers get 17.8 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 11.5 points, 2.5 boards and 4 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

