76ers vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and YES

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-12) will attempt to break a five-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center as 6-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and YES. The point total for the matchup is 216.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6 216 -255 +210

76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (71.6%)

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread three times over 14 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 15 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over seven times out of 15 chances.

Nets games this season have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread in home games (1-5-0) than it does in away games (2-6-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in three of six home games (50%). They've done the same in away games, eclipsing the total in four of eight matchups (50%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread on the road (6-1-1) than at home (2-4-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and four of eight away (50%).

76ers Leaders

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 5.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Jared McCain is averaging 15.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.1 points, 3 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond averages 8.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 17.8 points for the Nets, plus 3 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Per game, Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 24.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Cameron Johnson averages 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 11.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Ziaire Williams' numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the field.

