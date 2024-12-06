76ers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

76ers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-15) are just 3-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (16-8) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSFL. The over/under is set at 209.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3 209.5 -158 +134

76ers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (52%)

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are 14-10-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have seven wins against the spread in 20 games this year.

This season, 11 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 20 chances.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 10 of 20 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Orlando has played better when playing at home, covering eight times in nine home games, and six times in 15 road games.

When playing at home, the Magic eclipse the total 44.4% of the time (four of nine games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 46.7% of games (seven of 15).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). On the road, it is .400 (4-6-0).

Both at home (five of 10) and away (five of 10), the 76ers' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 67.7% from the field.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 24.9 points for the 76ers, plus 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Jared McCain's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 9.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

The 76ers get 9.6 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.