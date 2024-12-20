76ers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

76ers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-16) on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center as heavy, 10-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 218 points.

76ers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -10 218 -559 +420

76ers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (83.2%)

76ers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The 76ers have gone 10-14-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 27 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 44.4% of the time (12 out of 27 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread at home (4-8-0) than it does in road games (6-6-0).

The 76ers have gone over the over/under in six of 12 home games (50%). They've fared the same on the road, topping the total in six of 12 matchups (50%).

This year, Charlotte is 6-7-2 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over five of 15 times at home (33.3%), and seven of 12 on the road (58.3%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jared McCain's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Paul George is averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 30.4 points, 5.3 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 triples (first in league).

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 treys (fifth in NBA).

The Hornets are getting 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Cody Martin.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is making 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Josh Green averages 7.6 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

