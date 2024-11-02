76ers vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

76ers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-3) are favored by 1 point against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

76ers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 -108 -112 223.5 -110 -110 -112 -104

76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (80.6%)

76ers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The 76ers won 48 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1 point or more, the Grizzlies went 33-32-1 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 41 times in 76ers games.

Out of 82 Grizzlies games last year, 38 went over the total.

Philadelphia covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (58.5%) last year. Philly covered 24 times in 41 games when playing at home and 24 times in 41 games on the road.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home was .366 (15-25-1) last year. Away, it was .585 (24-17-0).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey put up 25.9 points last season, plus 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Paul George's numbers last season were 22.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He made 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 treys (sixth in league).

Joel Embiid's stats last season included 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He made 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Kelly Oubre Jr. collected 15.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Andre Drummond's stats last season included 8.4 points, 9 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. He drained 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant averages 20.4 points, 5 boards and 9.4 assists. He is also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 13.8 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 7 boards and 3.2 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 18.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. gets the Grizzlies 10.8 points, 3 boards and 6.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies get 7.5 points per game from Jake LaRavia, plus 6.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

