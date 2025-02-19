76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (39-16) are 8-point favorites against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-34) Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8 224.5 -330 +265

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (72.6%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 24-30-1 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 54 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 53.7% of the time (29 out of 54 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-17-0) than it does on the road (14-13-1).

In home games, the Celtics exceed the over/under 55.6% of the time (15 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 35.7% of away games (10 of 28 contests).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (9-18-0). On the road, it is .407 (11-16-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (14 of 27, 51.9%) than away (15 of 27, 55.6%).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum's numbers on the season are 27 points, 8.7 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (fifth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 22.9 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 27.6 points, 3.5 boards and 6.1 assists for the 76ers.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The 76ers get 16.1 points per game from Paul George, plus 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

The 76ers get 10.7 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.