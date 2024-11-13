76ers vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-0) are favored (by 9 points) to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (2-8) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9 -108 -112 217.5 -110 -110 -450 +350

76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (55.1%)

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread nine times this season (9-3-0).

Thus far this season the 76ers have two wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over seven times out of 10 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in six opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in six opportunities in away games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than away games (50%).

This season, Philadelphia is 0-5-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (two times out of five) than on the road (three of five) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley averages 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12 points, 2.8 boards and 4.5 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.6 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers get 9.2 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 10 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Per game, Caleb Martin gets the 76ers 11 points, 5.6 boards and 3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 14.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Guerschon Yabusele averages 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

