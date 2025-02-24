76ers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

76ers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and CHSN

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-36) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (22-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 24, 2025 as 3-point favorites. The Bulls have lost six games in a row. The over/under is 229 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3 229 -146 +124

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (62.5%)

76ers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-36-0).

Against the spread, the Bulls are 25-30-2 this season.

This season, 30 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 49.1% of the time this year (28 of 57 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread in home games (9-20-0) than it does in away games (11-16-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (51.7%) than games on the road (55.6%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results on the road (12-14-1) than at home (13-16-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 15 of 30) than away (48.1%, 13 of 27).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 10.8 points, 1.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Paul George is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 53.3% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Bulls get 12.7 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Coby White.

The Bulls are getting 7.8 points, 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

Per game, Matas Buzelis gives the Bulls 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.