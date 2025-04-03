76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

76ers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSWIX

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-53) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (41-34) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and FDSWIX. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -11 224.5 -719 +520

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (62.9%)

76ers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup 36 times this season (36-38-1).

In the 76ers' 76 games this season, they have 26 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 39 times out of 76 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total 57.9% of the time (44 out of 76 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-17-1) than it does in away games (15-21-0).

The Bucks have gone over the total in 22 of 39 home games (56.4%), compared to 17 of 36 road games (47.2%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .297 (11-26-0). Away, it is .385 (15-24-0).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (20 times out of 37) than away (24 of 39) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 6 assists and 11.8 rebounds.

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma averages 14.9 points, 6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes averages 14.1 points for the 76ers, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The 76ers are receiving 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.

The 76ers are receiving 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jared Butler.

Justin Edwards averages 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

