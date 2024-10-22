76ers vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

76ers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

In the first game of the 2024-25 season for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The 76ers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is 223.5.

76ers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3.5 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -168 +142

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (63.6%)

76ers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks compiled a 33-47-2 ATS record last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater, the 76ers went 11-10 last season.

Last season, 41 Bucks games hit the over.

There were 41 76ers games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Milwaukee did a better job covering the spread at home (19-23-0) last season than it did in road games (14-24-2).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .585 last season. Philly was 24-17-0 ATS on its home court and 24-17-0 on the road.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists last year.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He sank 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (ninth in league).

Bobby Portis put up 13.8 points, 7.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He also drained 50.8% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Khris Middleton's numbers last season were 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He made 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey collected 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds last season.

Paul George put up 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.5 steals (sixth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid put up 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he pus up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond posted 8.4 points, 9 boards and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.