5 Players to Watch in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl gets a lot of love in the offseason, but another competitor is emerging quickly.

Though the East-West Shrine Bowl has been played since 1925, it hasn't always been a showcase for top NFL Draft talent. That's rapidly changing. From sites such as Paradise, Nevada and Frisco, Texas in recent years, the 2025 edition will now be played AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

Don't let anyone tell you there isn't talent on the field in this one. I've got 11 players ranked on my 10-deep positional boards who could hear their name called on the first couple of days of the draft. Some might play their way into a higher draft slot -- or one at all -- in this affair.

Who should you keep your eye on at Jerry World this Thursday?

Players to Watch in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Add to Deion Sanders' legacy with the Colorado Buffaloes as a vital part in the expansion of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback mocked third overall in my 2025 NFL Mock Draft, opted for this game at Jerry World over the Senior Bowl. There were probably strings pulled as to why.

Of course, this likely isn't your first introduction to Sanders, who led the Buffs to a 9-4 record on the heels of 4,134 passing yards, a 74.0% completion rate, and 168.2 passer rating. His decision making, release, and short-to-intermediate accuracy are lauded by scouts.

While fans -- likely tired of hearing about him -- are skeptical of the time he holds the ball and general arm strength, so many limited quarterbacks have had success in modern NFL offenses thanks to their brain -- not arm. His toughness also isn't a question after 94 sacks in two years behind a poor Colorado offensive line.

There's a question of how much Sanders will play on Thursday, but his presence alone elevates this game to must-watch territory.

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

How deep is this running back class? Someone like Tahj Brooks could conceivably go undrafted with an elite college resumé.

Brooks is now the Texas Tech Red Raiders' all-time leading rusher after back-to-back seasons over 1,500 yards on the ground when the gig was officially his. Remarkably, he's posted at least 550 in four straight seasons, totaling 41 touchdowns in that time.

The do-it-all force of Texas Tech's offense started as their third-down back, catching at least 25 passes in three straight seasons, as well. He's very comfortable in both areas with elite vision and short-area quickness.

However, it's hard to say the impact 879 carries in college will have on the longevity of his NFL career. Plus, I'm guessing the top-end 40-yard dash won't compare to a deep class of talented, younger backs.

By showing out on Thursday, a contender might look toward Brooks as a short-term boost to their running back room late in May's draft.

Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

Many felt Sanders' teammate, Travis Hunter, robbed Nick Nash for the Biletnikoff Award as FBS' best wideout.

It's sort of hard to disagree. Nash won the proverbial "triple crown" with the San Jose State Spartans in 2024, leading the position in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,382), and receiving touchdowns (13). Only Bowling Green State Falcons tight end Harold Fannin Jr. had more catches and yards anywhere.

Nash's 37.3% target share was also just third-highest in the country, meaning it wasn't solely a volume play.

At 6'3", Nash has ideal size for the position, and this offseason will be vital for his draft stock. He sort of came from nowhere after a fine 728-yard season in 2023. If he can use showcases like the Shrine Bowl to show he can get open against other potential NFL Draft corners, his arrow should continue to point upward.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Every scout becomes enamored with prospects that are lower on everyone else's board. A guy I can't shake is Oronde Gadsden II.

Gadsden missed nearly the entire 2023 season due to injury, or he could have entered 2024 on more of these draft watchlists. He topped 900 yards in both 2022 and this past season for the Syracuse Orange, which was especially noteworthy given the emergence of future NFL wide receiver Trebor Pena (84 receptions on a 19.2% target share).

At 6'5", Gadsden's elite size makes for a quintessential hybrid prospect at tight end where his receiving skills are that of a wideout, but he might struggle as an in-line blocker when listed at just 236 pounds.

A taller, faster Isaiah Likely with less blocking capability is my comparison for the unique player, and Likely has had his moments buried on the Baltimore Ravens' depth chart. It'll probably help him that Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is also making the trip to Arlington.

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

A majority of offensive line and defensive prospects end up at the Senior Bowl, but there's at least one first-rounder who'll be on the field this Thursday.

Kenneth Grant isn't hard to spot in draft evaluation. The more you watch of projected top-five pick Mason Graham, the more his fellow nose tackle stands out.

Grant had his hands all over the Michigan Wolverines' upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes with four tackles and assists, and he was a huge part of a run defense that allowed just 3.1 yards per carry (6th in FBS) this past season.

I've got Grant ranked as my second-best defensive lineman behind Graham, but he could go as late as sixth or seventh off the board in a deep draft at the position with varying skillsets. I mocked him at 16th to the Arizona Cardinals, and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah -- with far more sourcing -- placed him at No. 18 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Other defensive prospects in my top 50 that will be on site in Dallas include Mississippi Rebels linebacker Pooh Paul Jr. and East Carolina Pirates cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who won't play in the game due to a torn ACL.

