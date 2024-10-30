5 Notable Programs Hoping to End Their NCAA Tournament Drought in 2025

This is ONLY late-October!

That means that it’s almost time for college basketball.

Check out our list below to see a breakdown of five notable programs that are hoping to end their NCAA Tournament drought in 2025.

These are in no particular order.

5 College Basketball Programs Hoping to End Their NCAA Tournament Drought

St. John’s

Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2019

The Red Storm haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000 and haven't been part of March Madness since 2019, when they lost to Arizona State in the First Four. How long has it been since St. John's advanced in the NCAA Tournament? Jay Wright was still the head coach at Hofstra. St. John's is tied for the second-shortest odds to win the Big East's regular-season title (+430).

UNLV

Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2013

It's been 11 and a half years since the Runnin' Rebels were part of March Madness, and that was when Anthony Bennett led UNLV to a 5 seed. The Mountain West had six teams in the NCAA Tournament last season, and that didn't include UNLV, who went 21-13 a year ago and earned a non-conference victory over Creighton.

Cincinnati

Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2019

Wes Miller's squad returns 75 percent of its scoring from last season's team, one that spent the majority of last year on the bubble. Another thing to keep in mind: the Bearcats lost 15 games last season and five of them were by five points or fewer. A pair of transfers -- Dillon Mitchell (Texas) and Connor Hickman (Bradley) -- are potential starters. Cincinnati has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, which was Mick Cronin's last season before taking the UCLA job.

Stanford

Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2014

The Cardinal went to 10 straight NCAA Tournaments under Mike Montgomery from 1995-2004 but haven't been to March Madness since 2014. Kyle Smith -- who did yeoman's work last season at Washington State --- should fix that, even if it might not be this season.

Syracuse

Last NCAA Tournament Appearance: 2021

Adrian Autry did quality work a year ago in his first season as a head coach, winning 20 games, but the Orange were never in the mix for an at-large berth. Syracuse has missed the last three NCAA Tournaments and is a combined 53-44 during that span.

