5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

Georgetown at Providence (Saturday)

Ed Cooley's return to Amica Mutual Pavilion in his second year with the Hoyas arrives with Georgetown on an upward trajectory. The Hoyas will take a 13-6 record into Saturday's game against Providence and are clearly ascending as a program. The Rhode Island native would love nothing more than to come back to his home city and beat his former team on its home floor.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers (Saturday)

The Scarlet Knights gave up a home game in Piscataway to play this game at MSG, where they'll go toe-to-toe with the Spartans, who are currently on an 11-game winning streak. Michigan State hasn't lost a game since before Thanksgiving and may have the best chemistry out of any team in the Big Ten. Rutgers, meanwhile, will have the two most talented players on the court in freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. It should be a fascinating afternoon at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Duke at Wake Forest (Saturday)

Steve Forbes knows that there's not many opportunities in the ACC this season to move the needle in terms of building an NCAA Tournament resume. That's why Saturday's game against the Blue Devils is so important. Keep an eye on the Demon Deacons' backcourt of Hunter Sallis and Cam Hildreth, who have to play at a high level if Wake Forest is going to earn a Quad 1 victory at home.

Houston at Kansas (Saturday)

A word to the wise: Don't show up for this game if you're soft. The Jayhawks have only lost once in 2025 and that was against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum. The Cougars, meanwhile, are a combined 22-3 in Big 12 regular season games over the past two years under Kelvin Sampson. The level of physicality in this game should be top tier. Keep a close eye on Kansas freshman big man Flory Bidunga, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's win at TCU.

Tennessee at Auburn (Saturday)

The game of the weekend in college hoops should feature an elite homecourt atmosphere between two teams who are firmly in the mix to be number-one seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols are just 1-2 on the road in SEC play while the Tigers have eviscerated their conference opponents at home thus far, winning a pair of games by an average of 19 points. Tennessee needs a strong game from veteran point guard Zakai Zeigler to have a chance to win in one of the sport's most hostile venues.

