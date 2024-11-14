5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

In no particular order:

College Basketball Games to Watch

Alabama at Purdue

A vicious non-conference slate continues for the Crimson Tide at Mackey Arena, which is unequivocally one of the sport's best venues. We still don't know just how good the Boilers are after the big three of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn. We also don't know how Nate Oats is going to find a way to keep everyone in his loaded rotation happy. Nevertheless, it's going to be awfully fun to see how Alabama responds Friday for the first time in a true road environment. Alabama is currently tied for the shortest odds to win the National Championship (+1200), per FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

Marquette at Maryland

College Park is truly one of the great places to see a college basketball game, and the Xfinity Center should be on fire on Friday night for this top-tier matchup. All-American guard Kam Jones (22.7 points, 6.3 assists) -- who is tied for the fifth-shortest Wooden Award odds (+1200) -- will be the focal point for the Golden Eagles, but Ben Gold's ability to stretch the defense and bring both Derik Queen and Julian Reese away from the basket is something to monitor. The winner of this game will have a victory that will travel all the way to Selection Sunday.

Arizona at Wisconsin

Greg Gard feels that his team is a bit underappreciated nationally. The Badgers can change that with a win on Friday night at the Kohl Center. This game should be a fascinating contrast in styles as Arizona is averaging 97.5 points through its first two games and wants to play at an accelerated tempo. Keep an eye on Missouri transfer John Tonje for Wisconsin as he is averaging 17.7 points in the Badgers' first three games.

Wake Forest at Xavier

The Skip Prosser Classic feels like a 7/10 game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It's a tremendous opportunity for the Demon Deacons to continue to bolster their resume, which already includes a win over Michigan. This is the first high profile game for Xavier's Ryan Conwell, who's averaging 18 points through three games while shooting 12 for 22 from three-point range. Conwell made 109 three-point shots last season at Indiana State.

New Mexico at St. John's

A head-to-head matchup between Rick Pitino and Richard Pitino at MSG? Sounds like one heck of a Sunday. The Red Storm are 3-0 and have yet to be tested while the Lobos were mightily impressive in a win over UCLA on Nov. 8th in Las Vegas. A win on Sunday could be massive for New Mexico's future at-large resume for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Keep an eye on Donovan Dent, who is averaging 19.0 points and 9.7 assists through the Lobos' first three games.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.