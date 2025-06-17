5 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 6/17/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Two of the best defenses in the W will meet up at Barclays, which opens the door to this under.

The Atlanta Dream added a bunch of new pieces, and their two-center lineup has been a bear to deal with for opposing teams. They're third in defensive rating (96.4 DRTG) while playing at the league's slowest pace (94.4), which makes sense for a team that plays so large. Atlanta has surrendered the fewest three-point looks per game in the league (18.2) as a key component to stopping the New York Liberty.

New York's pace (97.8) is likely the true concern here, but they have scored 88 points or fewer in three straight against much faster clubs than the Dream. The Liberty are just 4-4 to their usual gaudy overs this season, and they've only played two total games against fellow top-five teams in DRTG. Their scoring average? Just 88.0 points.

The Commissioner's Cup does have point-differential tiebreaks, which likely has boosted every total on Tuesday up a notch or two. DRatings still projects just 161.6 median points in these teams' first battle of the season.

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings

I'd rather get a Golden State Valkyries team total if it pops on the board, but there's enough value to also take the game's over in general.

It's hard to describe how impressive it is that Golden State's expansion roster has climbed out of last in offensive rating (96.4 ORTG) with the scoring talent it has available. The job gets easier on Tuesday; Dallas' bottom-three DRTG (109.1) and top-two pace (97.0) are a delight for any team looking to put points on the board.

Both of these teams lost centers to EuroBasket, too. Teaira McCowan (Dallas) and Temi Fagbenle (Golden State) are headed overseas. As top-seven clubs in paint points per game allowed, it'll help the total that we have a bump in potential interior scoring.

Here's where the tiebreak rules are a slight bump rather than a negative factor to consider, too. The Valks are just one game back in the Cup standings out west.

DRatings has this median total at 166.4 points, and it has been quite punitive to Golden State's scoring expectations this season. I like a contrarian over when these teams are a combined 12-10 to the under this season.

Point guards like Veronica Burton will always just do what is required. Without meaningful shifts in the Valkyries' guard rotation, I expect her bizarre dry spell from the field to end in this one.

Burton has taken just 13 shots in the last two games for Golden State despite eclipsing 32 minutes in both. For the season, she's posted 13.1 points per 32 minutes on a usage rate (19.4%) that's not far off the team lead (23.2%). She's posted double figures in 6 of their 10 contests. The expansion squad scores by committee, and it just wasn't her turn in recent games.

Dallas might change that. They've allowed the third-most points per game to guards in the WNBA (52.0).

Correlating well to the over, Rotowire projects Burton for 14.1 points.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

This is a bizarre line when the Seattle Storm are healthy. At risk of walking into the bear trap, I'll take it.

Sitting one game back in the West tournament standings, Seattle has all of the motivation for those purposes. Of course, the Los Angeles Sparks will always try to pick up a win in the season-long standings, though.

L.A. was without Odyssey Sims (personal) on Saturday and got dismantled in a 23-point loss. She might return here, but I just don't know how much it matters. Seattle's +1.8 net rating (NRTG) towers over Los Angeles' (-2.7) when Seattle has also played 8 of their 11 games against the four teams above them in the standings.

The Sparks have played those top-four squads in 7 of 12 contests, and just of 1 of their 4 wins came against them. That was a Las Vegas team that was without A'ja Wilson (head) down the stretch.

DRatings has this median spread at 5.8 points, and I also see Seattle as the considerably better team. Just over a basket isn't that big of a spread when they're also fighting for an outside shot at the Cup.

Until Cameron Brink (knee) is back, this isn't an imposing Sparks team in the paint.

They've allowed the sixth-most paint points (35.8) and second-most second chance points (11.2) per game despite the softer schedule, and that's led to the fourth-most points (41.3) and rebounds (15.8) per game to opposing forwards like Ezi Magbegor.

Magbegor's season hasn't been perfect. She's fought off bench guard Erica Wheeler for playing time in spurts, but Wheeler's cooled off to a 52.2 eFG% in June, allowing the Aussie to post 31-plus minutes in back-to-back contests entering this one.

She's averaging 8.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per 30 minutes this season against the aforementioned daunting schedule Seattle has faced. This light matchup should be a nice change of pace.

Rotowire projects Magbegor for 8.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in 30.0 minutes on Tuesday.

