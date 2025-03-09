5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 3/9/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

The MVP of the Memphis Grizzlies might not be their most talented player.

We've seen them struggle quite a bit with Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) out of the lineup. Memphis' defensive rating (DRTG) has plummeted to 118.8 over their last 10 games, which isn't a surprise given it drops from 110.5 to 116.6 with him off the floor for the entire season.

As a result, the New Orleans Pelicans -- even likely without a resting Zion Williamson -- can smash this mark in a home contest despite the back-to-back. The Grizz are still playing at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.1) during this stretch despite the defensive struggles.

7 of Memphis' 10 opponents during this run topped 116 points. The Pels' defense is too horrid to think about a spread bet, but they'll likely put the ball in the basket.

One guy that might be a bit happy to see Zion sit is Trey Murphy III.

Murphy's breakout campaign has stalled a bit simply because he hasn't gotten the rock, per a 19.7% usage rate when Williamson is on the floor. It's 25.1% when he's not.

I'm not sure canning a handful of triples is off the table even if Zion, surprisingly, plays. Memphis allows the second-most points (23.8) and sixth-most made threes (3.0) per game to opposing small forwards, and it's undoubtedly worse without Triple J.

Battling 22.2% shooting from deep in March, Murphy is bound to regress from three-point territory, as well.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 3.5 median triples from Trey on Sunday, which means he should be closer to +116 to reach four-plus.

Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers

This is a brutal spot for a Detroit Pistons team that was humbled a bit last night in San Francisco.

Detroit had won 8 of 10 entering their battle with the Golden State Warriors, and a 5-point defeat was a good effort. It's unfortunately put them at a rest disadvantage opposite a Portland Trail Blazers that's playing good ball in their own right.

In fact, Portland's net rating in their last 10 games (+5.1) is right in Detroit's (+8.4) neighborhood before accounting for rest and venue. Their DRTG (110.0) is sixth-best in the NBA during this stretch, so they're less reliant on shooting night-to-night.

The Blazers are 18-12 (60.0%) against the spread (ATS) at home this season, and they've got the cards stacked to cover again. I'll take the moneyline given I pointed out Detroit's incoming regression due to strength of schedule in yesterday's picks.

A revenge narrative might help Portland get there.

There's some real bad blood between Jerami Grant and the Pistons. He had a trade list, and the Blazers weren't on it. That could be why he's averaging 32.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his last five meetings with Detroit. He's topped 24 points in every game in that sample.

Obviously, Grant's role on this young Blazers squad is a little different than prior years, but he's still got a 20.0% usage rate. It's not a total complimentary role.

Detroit's defense has been stout, but they've played at the fastest tempo (103.5) in the NBA over their last 10 games. That'll help to snag a few more shots and rebound chances.

We've got Grant projected for 17.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in tonight's contest. This line could look silly if he, indeed, does still have a score to settle with Motown.

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers

Both of these teams are down an All-Star snub, but the Sacramento Kings have shown a significantly easier time dealing without theirs.

They're 3-3 in games where Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) didn't play, posting an impressive +6.2 NRTG. Are they better without him? Probably not, and it shows some of the teams they've drawn. However, it does show a level of competence to maintain form without their starting center.

The Los Angeles Clippers absolutely haven't. They're 7-10 in a larger sample without Norman Powell (hamstring), posting a -0.34 NRTG.

In a pick 'em, you'd still have to favor the rested Clips at home to win, but this is a ton of points for a team that's a play-in squad when Powell is unavailable.

Recent wins over the Pistons and struggling New York Knicks where James Harden went bananas have them a touch overinflated without Powell for tonight's contest.

