5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 2/1/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

In an average setting, the playoff-bound Orlando Magic are significantly better than the 10-36 Utah Jazz. Today's spot is a bit of a snake pit, though.

This game will tip at 3:10 local in Salt Lake City, inviting an island sort of spotlight with no football. A wild crowd could work to the detriment of Orlando, who have struggled on the road as is. Orlando's net rating (NRTG) away from home is -5.6 compared to +2.9 at home, and they're just 9-16-0 against the spread (36.0% ATS) on the road.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are at peak health. Their expected starting five have only played in 13 games as a collective -- some even cut short due to injury -- but will suit up on Saturday. In those games, their NRTG is an improved -7.0, according to PBP Stats.

I'm going to sprinkle Jazz Moneyline (+188) here. Orlando is better, but this is certainly a spot where they could get caught.

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

Home Team Total Points Denver Nuggets Feb 2 12:12am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

What are we doing here? The Denver Nuggets are a defensive circus at present, and the Charlotte Hornets just scored 104 points last night on the best D in the NBA over everyone's last 10 games.

Denver lost Russell Westbrook (hamstring) last night in Philadelphia, which could have an impact on their overall pace, but Westbrook had already moved to the bench. Overall, Denver's 5th-ranked pace and 21st-ranked defensive rating (DRTG) are an ideal recipe for a team total.

On the back-to-back, I'll wait to lock this until Miles Bridges' status is confirmed, but Charlotte's 100.5 ORTG with Bridges on the floor and LaMelo Ball (ankle) off is good enough in this high-paced matchup.

Vasilije Micic - Assists Denver Nuggets Feb 2 12:12am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the reasons why is the playmaking that Vasilije Micic can provide in Ball's stead.

Perhaps with a little motivation opposite his Serbian National Team teammate, Nikola Jokic, Micic can dish dimes on Saturday. He's posted 5.8 assists per 36 minutes with Ball off the floor this season.

That number could climb even higher opposite a Denver team allowing the third-most assists per game to point guards (10.2).

Assuming his usual full role, FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 7.6 assists in 33.0 minutes tonight. This is my favorite prop of the day.

Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves

Total Points Washington Wizards Feb 2 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Timberwolves might struggle with shot-creation in this one, but there's really a limit to how much we can expect them to bog down this total opposite the Washington Wizards.

Washington is a night off from offensive worries. Their league-worst 118.7 DRTG also comes with the Association's fourth-fastest pace. Even with Julius Randle (groin), Donte DiVincenzo (toe), and Mike Conley (elbow) all potentially off the floor, the T-Wolves' 115.3 ORTG without that trio is more than good enough.

As for the Wiz, Minnesota's defense has taken a slight step back in 2025. Their 110.1 DRTG is just sixth-best, allowing a 52.1% over rate to this point.

A 16-point spread should have bettors flocking to this under, but leaning toward a decent effort from the Wizards -- risky in its own right -- this total makes plenty of sense.

Starting in Randle's place, Naz Reid can do some damage in this one.

Last year's Sixth Man of the Year will get starting opportunities with the team's power forward sidelined, and we know he's always up to the challenge. Reid is averaging 19.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per 36 minutes in all situations this season.

This line is a bit of a buy-low spot after just 12 points and 4 rebounds as Randle exited last game early. Washington, of course, also allows the seventh-most points (23.8) and most rebounds (12.2) per game to the four spot that he'll occupy tonight.

We've got Reid projected for 19.1 points and 7.4 boards in 33.0 minutes. This line should skyrocket on Saturday.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.