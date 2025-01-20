5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 1/20/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

Total Points Under Jan 20 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Memphis Grizzlies' frantic pace can smash totals in an instant, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see them put up a 252-point total when facing the Minnesota Timberwolves nine days ago.

It's just unlikely to happen again in these circumstances.

Minnesota's leading scorer from that one, Donte DiVincenzo (toe), is a huge loss to today's scoring effort. Rudy Gobert (ankle) should also play through his questionable listing that hasn't led to a missed game yet. As a reminder, the Wolves are the seventh-best defensive rating (110.4 DRTG) and fourth-slowest pace (97.4) in the NBA. Shootouts aren't their thing.

Memphis also shot 39.9% from three in that one against the Wolves' elite D, which is up from their 37.2% seasonal average.

The Grizz might truly be a buzzsaw if they're able to drag the T-Wolves over this sort of total again. They've fallen short of 236 total game points in 14 of their last 16 contests.

Jaden McDaniels - Points Jaden McDaniels Under Jan 20 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The sort of fluke stuff that had to have made it happen? Jaden McDaniels dropped 21 points for crying out loud.

McDaniels' offensive threat is usually closer to non-existent. He's averaging just 12.0 points per 36 minutes behind a 15.1% usage rate. He's shot 43.6% from deep in January, but the career 35.2% shooter will go cold at some point.

Hidden behind their pace, Memphis is the sixth-best DRTG in the NBA (109.8), too.

FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections expect just 10.9 median points from him in today's game, which correlates well with an under.

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson - Made Threes Atlanta Hawks Jan 20 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It'll be interesting to see how the New York Knicks' injury report shakes out today.

Guys try to play on MLK Day, so I'm leaning toward Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) and Josh Hart (neck) being good to go. Jalen Brunson averages at least 3.0 made threes per 36 minutes with either off the floor, so this line is awesome if one sits.

Even if not, the opposing Atlanta Hawks allow the most made threes per game to opposing point guards (3.9) and the third-most three-point attempts per game in general (40.1).

We've got Brunson projected for 2.8 median makes from downtown at plus money. That's great value.

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

Total Points Under Jan 21 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We'll see totals on the Utah Jazz drop considerably moving forward.

Utah only plays at the 13th-fastest pace in the league, but they've been a shootout machine behind a horrible defense (28th in DRTG) and good enough offense (21st in ORTG) to keep pace. The problem? Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (hip), Jordan Clarkson (foot), and Collin Sexton (rest) will all sit today -- the latter of which indicating the No. 1 pick might be on their brain.

I'll still comfortably side with this under against a New Orleans Pelicans squad averaging just 108.9 points per game. NOLA will likely not have Zion Williamson (illness) in addition to the long-term absence of Brandon Ingram (ankle). They've got just a 110.0 ORTG with those two off the floor.

Yes, these defenses are bad and the pace is fine, but the lack of shot creators -- especially for the visitors -- should have this total below 230.

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

Dennis Schroder - Pts + Ast Boston Celtics Jan 20 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

MLK Day's injury report is lengthy for many, but the Golden State Warriors' might be the freshest and most traumatic.

They lost both Stephen Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (calf) in their last outing, and I'm not optimistic Curry -- struggling with injuries all season -- will go. Our projections have already considered him out, and the struggling Boston Celtics are up to double-digit road favorites.

That opens the door for Dennis Schroder to earn that trade to Golden State in a revenge game. Schroder's 10.4 points per 36 minutes with those two off the floor seem underwhelming, but he's battled 21.6% shooting to post that in a small sample. His usage rate (22.8%) is healthy, and he's added 6.0 assists per 36 minutes.

We've got Schroder projected for 22.8 points and assists, smashing this line with the assumption that Steph sits.

