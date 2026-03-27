5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 3/27/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Opening weekend is one of the best times to attack MLB prop bets, especially strikeout prop bets. Pitchers are fresh, workloads are high for frontline arms and hitters are still adjusting to live pitching.

Using projected matchups, 2025 performance data and lineup tendencies, here are the best MLB strikeout prop bets for Friday’s slate.

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Athletics

Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Kevin Gausman Over Mar 27 11:07pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the strongest MLB prop bets on the board.

Why this bet stands out:

1. Elite strikeout profile

Gausman has consistently been a high-K pitcher (10+ K/9 range)

Splitter-heavy arsenal generates swing-and-miss

2. Athletics strikeout tendencies

Young lineup with aggressive hitters

Players like Rooker, Butler, Langeliers have higher K rates

3. Game script advantage

Toronto likely plays from ahead

Allows Gausman to pitch aggressively in the zone

Prediction:

Gausman works 6+ innings and clears the strikeout line comfortably.

Best Bet: Gausman OVER 5.5 Ks

Chris Sale (Braves) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Royals

Chris Sale - Strikeouts Chris Sale Over Mar 27 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a classic ace vs contact lineup scenario — but Sale still has the edge.

Key Factors:

1. Strong 2025 form

2.58 ERA last season

Returned to elite strikeout form

2. Royals matchup

Kansas City lineup is balanced but not elite vs left-handed pitching

Lefty-heavy hitters face tough angles vs Sale

3. Opening Day workload

Sale likely pushed to 90+ pitches

Prediction:

Sale reaches 8+ strikeouts through volume and dominance.

Best Bet: Sale OVER 6.5 Ks

George Kirby (Mariners) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Guardians

George Kirby - Strikeouts George Kirby Over Mar 28 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A slightly lower line but one of the most reliable props.

Why this works:

1. Elite command

Kirby rarely walks hitters → more balls in play → more chances to get Ks efficiently

2. Guardians matchup

Contact-heavy team, but struggles vs elite command pitchers

Lower power means fewer quick innings

3. Home-field advantage

Seattle suppresses offense → longer outings for starters

Prediction:

Kirby gets through 6 innings with 6+ strikeouts.

Best Bet: Kirby OVER 5.5 Ks

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Rockies

Sandy Alcantara - Strikeouts Sandy Alcantara Over Mar 27 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the best matchup-based strikeout props.

Key Factors:

1. Rockies road struggles

Historically weaker outside Coors Field

Lower batting averages and higher K rates on the road

2. Alcantara’s durability

One of the few pitchers who consistently goes deep into games

High pitch count = more strikeout opportunities

3. Lineup weaknesses

Rockies missing Kris Bryant

Less experienced hitters in lineup

Prediction:

Alcantara dominates and clears the number.

Best Bet: Alcantara OVER 5.5 Ks

Robbie Ray (Giants) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Yankees

Robbie Ray - Strikeouts Robbie Ray Over Mar 27 8:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a high-risk, high-reward strikeout prop.

Why it has value:

1. Yankees strikeout profile

Power-heavy lineup = higher strikeout variance

Players like Stanton, Chisholm increase K upside

2. Ray’s swing-and-miss ability

Still generates elite strikeout rates when healthy

3. Early-season volatility

Hitters often behind pitchers in timing

Prediction:

Ray racks up strikeouts even if he allows some runs.

Best Bet: Ray OVER 5.5 Ks

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets Summary

Kevin Gausman OVER 5.5 Ks

Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Ks

George Kirby OVER 5.5 Ks

Sandy Alcantara OVER 5.5 Ks

Robbie Ray OVER 5.5 Ks

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.