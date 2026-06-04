2026 Belmont Stakes Trainer Profile: Chad Brown

Chad Brown got his start with Hall of Fame trainer Bobby Frankel. Since striking out on his own in 2007, he has risen to the top of the North American trainer ranks. He has won over 3,000 races, including some of the biggest in the world, and amassed almost $340 million in purse earnings. Brown is a five-time Eclipse Award winner for outstanding trainer, most recently in 2024.

Brown has shown no signs of slowing down this year. He has won three times at the top level this year: he trains Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Always a Runner, and also conditions two winners of top-level turf races at Keeneland this year, Jenny Wiley (G1) winner Segesta and Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) winner Zulu Kingdom.

Many of Chad Brown’s best-known horses have been fillies and mares on the grass. Brown got his first graded-stakes win in 2008 with Maram in the Miss Grillo, a filly who would go on to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf that year as well. Other top horses who helped put him on the map include the durable Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf winner Stephanie’s Kitten, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winners like Lady Eli, Rushing Fall, New Money Honey, and Newspaperofrecord; and Uni, who beat the boys in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Mile.

Though Brown has made such a name for himself on the grass, he can train a top-class dirt horse as well. Five of his 19 Breeders’ Cup wins have come on dirt, including Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare sprint wins with Wavell Avenue and twice with Goodnight Olive, the Juvenile with Good Magic, and the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic with Sierra Leone.

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Chad Brown History in Triple Crown Races

Brown’s history in Triple Crown races goes back to 2012, though it would be a few years before he had a horse finish in the money during the three-year-old classics. So far, he is best known for his record in the Preakness, which he has won twice.

Kentucky Derby

Brown has run 10 horses in the Kentucky Derby, stretching back to fourth-place Normandy Invasion in 2013 and running through 2026, when he had 10th-place Emerging Market. He has yet to win the Run for the Roses, though three of his horses have hit the board in Churchill Downs’ flagship race. The closest he has come to a Kentucky Derby win was in 2024, when Sierra Leone missed by just a nose to Mystik Dan. He had another second-place finisher in 2018, when Good Magic chased home Justify to claim a silver medal. His one other horse to hit the board in the Kentucky Derby was Zandon, who ran on for third behind Rich Strike in 2022.

If there is one thing to learn from this pattern, it is that a Brown trainee who wins the Blue Grass (G1) has a good chance to run well in the Kentucky Derby. After all, he has won Keeneland’s top Derby prep three times: with Good Magic, Zandon, and Sierra Leone.

Preakness Stakes

In the Triple Crown series, Brown has had his best success in the Preakness Stakes. With eight starters so far, he has won the race twice. His very first Preakness starter, Cloud Computing, had enough points to run in the Kentucky Derby, but Brown instead readied him for the Preakness. It paid off – Brown won with his first-ever Preakness starter. He took the same route of bypassing the Derby with a relatively inexperienced horse who had enough points in 2022 with Early Voting, and won the race again.

Brown has hit the board two other times in the Preakness. Blazing Sevens, a Grade 1-winning juvenile who finished third in the Blue Grass, was pointed to the 2023 race, where he missed by only a head to Preakness winner National Treasure. In 2026, he ran Gotham Stakes (G3) winner Iron Honor in the second jewel of the Triple Crown at Laurel Park, where he made a threatening run in the lane but had to settle for second, 1 ¼ lengths behind Napoleon Solo.

Belmont Stakes

Despite the fact that Brown is such a fixture on the New York Racing Association circuit, he has had significantly less presence in the Belmont Stakes compared to the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Brown has run five horses in the Belmont Stakes. Though he has yet to win the final jewel of the Triple Crown, two of his runners have hit the board.

The first was with his third runner in the race: Gronkowski, in 2018. Brown got Gronkowski, who had begun his career in England, for his first American start. Despite a slow start, Gronkowski ran on well in the late stages of the demanding 1 ½-mile trip at Belmont Park, chasing on to finish a clear second behind Triple Crown winner Justify.

Brown returned to the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in 2024 with Sierra Leone, who was tabbed as the morning-line favorite after a nose miss to Mystik Dan in the Kentucky Derby. Sierra Leone’s deep-closing style made it a challenge, and the more forwardly placed Dornoch and Mindframe proved impossible to catch in the end. However, Sierra Leone made a good run at the end, giving Brown his second money finish in the race after he crossed the wire third, 1 ½ lengths behind Dornoch.

Chad Brown at the Belmont Stakes in 2026

Chad Brown has a trio of runners in the 2026 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, more than he has ever run in a single edition of the race. He sends out Louisiana Derby (G2) winner and Kentucky Derby 10th-place finisher Emerging Market, Peter Pan Stakes (G3) winner Growth Equity, and Blue Grass (G1) runner-up Ottinho.

Emerging Market

Emerging Market, a son of Candy Ride out of the Empire Maker mare Wild Empress, did not debut until February when he turned up in a one-mile, 40-yard maiden special weight on the dirt at Tampa Bay Downs. Tracking midpack early under Flavien Prat, he rallied in the lane and outdueled fellow Belmont probable Powershift late, getting up to win by three-quarters of a length. They were the two best horses in the race; it was another 13 ½ lengths from Powershift back to the third-place finisher.

That put Emerging Market on the fast track to stakes company. He went straight to the Louisiana Derby, where he was bet down to 2-1 favoritism despite his inexperience. Once again, he chased a few lengths off the pace and made a well-timed run into the lane under Prat. Pacesetter Pavlovian made him work for it, but Emerging Market carried the day, getting up by a head over the longtime leader, with eventual Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo up late for third.

Brown brought Emerging Market back in the Kentucky Derby, his only starter in the 2026 Run for the Roses. Had Emerging Market won the Kentucky Derby, he would have been the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the race in just his third career start. He got his usual spot a few lengths off the pace, but whether it was his inexperience or just being within about 2 ½ lengths of a blistering pace for so long, he weakened in the lane. He finished 10th, 7 ¾ lengths behind Golden Tempo.

With a less torrid pace likely from the Belmont Stakes probables compared to the Kentucky Derby field, as well as some experience and fitness gained from his attempt in the Derby, Emerging Market has a strong chance to put forth a better effort in the Belmont Stakes.

Growth Equity

Growth Equity debuted in a six-furlong sprint at Saratoga in July of last year. Sent off the 7-2 second choice of eight, the son of Nyquist out of Grade 3-placed dirt sprinter My Dear Venezuela tracked the pace under jockey Manny Franco, had to tap the brakes late when a weakening horse drifted into his path, but chased on with continued interest to finish second by a length behind Emphasis.

It was a solid debut, but it was Growth Equity’s only race as a juvenile. Brown brought Growth Equity back in a seven-furlong maiden special weight on February 7 at Gulfstream Park. Tyler Gaffalione took the call, and he was the 2-1 second choice. He worked a tracking trip once again, but had to settle for a one-length second again, this time being outfinished by favored High Camp.

Growth Equity stretched out to a mile for his next start, a maiden special weight on March 20 at Aqueduct. The public expected him to put it together, betting him down to 1-9 favoritism in the field of four. With Manny Franco back in the irons, he prompted the early pace set by long shot Swiss Army Knife before taking over in the lane, winning by 4 ¼ lengths.

That maiden victory earned Growth Equity a ticket to stakes company. He was bet down to even-money favoritism in the Peter Pan on May 9, despite the race being his first attempt at two turns. He settled off the early pace under Flavien Prat, but found a kick in the last quarter of a mile to take over and win by two lengths.

Though the Peter Pan is the local prep for the Belmont Stakes, Brown did not immediately commit him to the race. However, Brown eventually decided that Growth Equity would likely be competitive in the third jewel of the Triple Crown, and pointed him to the race. It will be a class test, but his tactical speed could prove useful – especially with Manny Franco, who rode him a bit more aggressively in his maiden win, likely to be back in the saddle.

Ottinho

Ottinho is a son of Quality Road out of the Giant’s Causeway mare Quiet Giant – making him a half-brother to Gun Runner, the star stallion standing at Three Chimneys Farm. Three Chimneys bred Ottinho and still owns him. He debuted on November 23 in a maiden special weight dirt mile at Aqueduct, with Flavien Prat in the irons. Sent off the 2-1 second choice, he hit the gate at the start, settled near the rear of the main pack, and made a mild rally in the lane to finish third, two lengths behind Enforced Agenda.

Prat returned to the saddle December 31 for Ottinho’s second start, in a 1 ⅛-mile maiden special weight at Aqueduct. Trying two turns for the first time, he set a pressured pace as the 3-2 second choice, and despite being headed by favored stablemate Hadrian’s Wall in the stretch, Ottinho got the best of him in the end, winning by a head.

After that maiden win, Ottinho began running in stakes. He came back in the Withers on February 6, bet down as the 2-1 second choice over the same 1 ⅛-mile trip at Aqueduct over which he broke his maiden. That day, he didn’t get the lead, instead chasing midpack under jockey Jose Lezcano while Talk to Me Jimmy got his way up front. No one came close to the pacesetter, who won by 11 lengths in the end; Ottinho chased on mildly for third, half a length behind runner-up Grittiness.

Ottinho made his fourth and most recent start in the Blue Grass (G1). Sent off at 13-1 odds in the six-horse field, he was never a threat to odds-on favorite Further Ado but rallied with interest under Flavien Prat to finish second, 11 lengths behind the ultimate horse for the Keeneland course. He earned enough points to make it into the Kentucky Derby if Brown wanted to route him there, but instead, he will be pointed to the Belmont.

Ottinho has class to prove in the Belmont Stakes, facing the deepest field he ever has. However, his pedigree makes the stretch out to 1 ¼ miles appealing, and the speed he showed in his maiden-breaker in particular makes him possibly interesting in a race that, unlike the Kentucky Derby, isn’t likely to fall apart.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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