2026 Belmont Stakes Trainer Profile: Todd Pletcher

It has been 30 years since trainer Todd Pletcher hung his own shingle, and since then, he has been one of the most prominent people in the sport. A Hall of Fame trainer since 2021, he has won almost 6,000 races, and his horses have taken over $520 million in purses. Pletcher earned the Eclipse Award for outstanding trainer eight times, most recently in 2022, and including four consecutive wins between 2004 and 2007.

Most of the best-known horses from Pletcher’s barn over the years have made their names on the dirt, typically at a mile or more. His horses have won six Triple Crown races, four editions of the Kentucky Oaks, and 16 Breeders’ Cup races. That includes five editions of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, most recently with Ted Noffey in 2025. His Breeders’ Cup success also includes three editions of the Distaff, most recently with Malathaat in 2022.

However, he has been able to shine on the grass as well. His top-earning horse to date is 2007 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner English Channel, just one of his many examples of being a stallion-making trainer. He also trained Bulletin, the first-ever winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint in 2018. Don’t count him out short on the dirt, either – perhaps his biggest stallion-making success was his 2004 Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Speightstown.

In short, when it comes to running horses at the top level of the horse racing game, Pletcher is one of the most experienced horse trainers in the world.

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Todd Pletcher History in Triple Crown Races

Pletcher has been based in New York for most of his career, running both downstate and in Saratoga Springs, so it comes as no surprise that his best Triple Crown race has been the Belmont Stakes, a race he has won four times. He has also taken the blanket of roses twice in the Kentucky Derby. However, despite his illustrious career and the number of major dirt races he has won, no horse trained by Pletcher has won the Preakness Stakes yet.

Kentucky Derby

Over his career, Pletcher has run more horses in the Kentucky Derby than any other trainer: 66, as of 2026. He had a streak of at least one horse in the Kentucky Derby every year from 2004 through 2024, though that run was snapped when Grande was scratched from the 2025 edition.

Todd Pletcher has trained two Kentucky Derby winners. Pletcher won his first Derby in 2010 with Super Saver, and Pletcher earned his second win in 2017 with Always Dreaming. Seven of his other runners have hit the board in the Derby, most recently Renegade, who finished second, beaten by just a neck in 2026, and who leads his Belmont Stakes contingent.

Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes fits into Pletcher’s Triple Crown plans far less often than the first or last jewels of the Triple Crown. He has only run 11 horses in the Preakness throughout his training career, and he still seeks his first Preakness winner. That most recent attempt in the Preakness came in 2025 with River Thames, who bypassed the Kentucky Derby to start in the Preakness. However, despite a good position midway through the race, he weakened to sixth behind Journalism. Pletcher’s best finish came with his first Preakness runner: Impeachment, who ran third in 2000.

Belmont Stakes

Pletcher has become almost synonymous with New York racing in recent decades, with good horses based on the New York Racing Association circuit all year long. That makes it no surprise that his best record in any Triple Crown race comes in the Belmont Stakes.

Across 42 starters in the Test of the Champion, Pletcher has won the race four times. His first winner was the great filly Rags to Riches, who beat Curlin by a head in 2007 and became only the third filly to win the Belmont Stakes. His other winners include Palace Malice in 2013, Tapwrit in 2017, and Mo Donegal in 2022. He has had 13 other horses finish in the money as well, most recently in 2024 when Mindframe finished second to Dornoch.

Todd Pletcher at the Belmont Stakes in 2026

Todd Pletcher has pointed a pair of horses to the 2026 Belmont Stakes on June 6 at Saratoga Race Course. One is likely to go off the favorite, while the other will be among the longer shots on the board.

Renegade, the Arkansas Derby (G1) winner, was the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby and went off the second choice after bettors were skeptical of his rail draw. After an excellent runner-up finish, bettors will expect him to move forward in this spot.

Pletcher’s other expected Belmont Stakes runner is Powershift, a lightly-raced runner who broke his maiden on the Kentucky Derby undercard. He was well beaten in his only stakes attempt so far, but that was back in March, and he has had a few months to develop.

Renegade

Expectations have been high for Renegade since before he set foot on a racetrack. He sold for $975,000 as a yearling to Repole Stable – and then his breeders, Robert Low and Lawana Low, bought back into him.

Despite those expectations, he finished his juvenile year a maiden after three starts. He finished third on debut last August at Saratoga in a 6 ½-furlong sprint – 18 ¼ lengths behind the winner It’s Our Time, but only half a length out of the place spot. He actually crossed the wire first next out, in a dirt mile at Aqueduct, crossing the wire a head in front of Paladin. However, he did enough leaning on and bumping Paladin through the late stages of the race that the stewards took him down and awarded Paladin the victory.

Renegade and Paladin clashed again in the Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct on December 6. The 1 ⅛-mile race was Renegade’s first two-turn try and his stakes debut. That day, Paladin beat him on the square: he got the jump on Renegade, and though Renegade chased on earnestly in the lane, Paladin kept on to win by two lengths, relegating Renegade to second-best and keeping him a maiden.

The lack of a victory didn’t stop Pletcher from keeping Renegade on the Kentucky Derby trail. He made his three-year-old debut at Tampa Bay Downs on February 7 in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. Despite his maiden status, Renegade was the bettors’ choice in the Sam F. Davis, 6-5 odds in a field of nine. He ran to the money, picking up steam around the second turn and rolling clear in the lane to win by 3 ¾ lengths.

Renegade took his final Kentucky Derby prep in the Arkansas Derby (G1) on March 28 at Oaklawn, where he was sent off the even-money favorite of eight. Settled at the rear of the compact field early, he made a huge run in the lane, bolting clear of the ever-consistent Silent Tactic to win by four lengths and mark himself as a likely Kentucky Derby favorite.

Though he was the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, Renegade ended up going off a narrow second choice behind Further Ado, mainly because Renegade was mired down on the rail. Despite being roughed up at the start, jockey Irad Ortiz gave him a brilliant ride off the red-hot pace, and Renegade responded with a run in the lane. He crossed the wire second, just a neck behind Golden Tempo, another closer who had an imperfect but still less treacherous trip. Still, it proved Renegade has talent, resilience, stamina – everything he needs to be a major factor in the Belmont.

Powershift

In the Pletcher pair, Renegade is the experienced old hand, and Powershift is the new face. Powershift debuted in a maiden special weight on February 7 at Tampa Bay Downs – the same day his stablemate won the Sam F. Davis. Sent off the even-money favorite, Powershift stalked the pace and battled down the lane but ultimately proved second best behind Emerging Market – a horse who is now a Grade 2 winner, and who will be expected to face Powershift again in the Belmont.

The Repole Stable-owned son of Constitution returned March 7 in the Tampa Bay Derby, where he was the 7-2 third choice – behind Canaletto and Further Ado, and a significantly shorter price than eventual winner The Puma. He chased midpack but came up empty when the real late running began. He ultimately checked in sixth, 9 ½ lengths behind The Puma.

Powershift shortened up and dropped in class for his most recent start, a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Sent off the even-money favorite of eight, he stalked close to a long shot leader early, took over in upper stretch, and ran on to win by 2 ¾ lengths. Though he still needs to prove he can hold his own in a stakes race, the effort was a step forward compared to his previous work.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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