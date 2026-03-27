3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 3/27/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Kyle Freeland is one of the lesser Opening Day starters across MLB, and that makes the Miami Marlins' offense a good place to look for home run props.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Agustin Ramirez +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

In 2025, Freeland finished with a 17.5% strikeout rate, so he struggles to miss bats. Since the start of 2023, he's allowed 1.52 dingers per nine innings. A year ago, righties mauled him to the tune of a .352 wOBA and 1.41 homers per nine innings. He actually let up more homers per nine to right-handed hitters away from Coors (1.89) than he did at home (0.80).

Miami isn't overflowing with top bats, but I'm into Ramírez in this matchup. He launched 21 jacks in 2025 and had a 37.0% fly-ball rate against left-handers.

I'm intrigued by Ramírez's long homer odds in this friendly matchup.

The Toronto Blue Jays draw a nice matchup against Luis Severino. A few Jays homer props catch my eye, and Barger's is my favorite of the bunch.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Addison Barger +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

A campaign ago, Barger broke out with 21 home runs and a 40.2% hard-hit rate. He was at his best against righties, recording a .334 wOBA, 41.8% hard-hit rate and 42.5% fly-ball rate in the split. He also loved hitting at his home venue, posting a.342 wOBA in Toronto, compared to a .302 wOBA in his travels.

Severino produced a 4.61 SIERA and 17.6% strikeout rate last year. While the Athletics' temporary home stadium didn't help things, he had a worse xFIP on the road (4.78) than at home (4.48). Lefties tagged him for a 37.8% hard-hit rate and .332 wOBA overall.

It all adds up to this being a cozy Opening Day matchup for Barger and the Blue Jays.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' big offseason addition is in a good matchup tonight versus righty Ryne Nelson.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Tucker +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Across the past two seasons, Tucker has amassed a .383 wOBA and 45 homers. Against right-handers last year, he registered a .364 wOBA and 43.4% fly-ball rate.

Nelson pitched to a meager 9.4% swinging-strike rate and 21.3% K rate last season. He gave up 1.33 homers per nine away from home and a 43.3% fly-ball rate on the road versus lefties.

Tucker hit second in the order in his LA debut last night, and he has all the protection you could ask for. I like these +400 odds for him to launch a dinger today.

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