3 Best MLB Props for Friday 3/27/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Player Props for Today

Jesus Sanchez was a sneaky-good add for the Toronto Blue Jays, and I like him to notch at least two combined hits, runs and RBI.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jesus Sanchez -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Blue Jays have a friendly home matchup against righty Luis Severino. In 2025, Severino struggled to a 4.61 SIERA and 17.6% K rate. He was worse on the road (4.78 xFIP) than at home (4.48) despite the Athletics' temporary home being a hitter-friendly venue.

Sanchez hit 13 of his 14 homers against righties a year ago, and in 2024, he posted a .343 wOBA and 41.4% hard-hit rate with the platoon advantage.

Sanchez will likely hit between fifth and seventh in the lineup against righties, which puts him in a good spot for RBIs -- and an RBI knock will cash this bet. Although he's a pinch-hit risk if he sees a lefty later in the game, Sanchez can cook versus right-handers, and Severino is a below-average RHP.

Framber Valdez's Detroit Tigers debut comes at pitcher-friendly Petco Park against the San Diego Padres. I think there are a few reasons to back the under on his K prop.

Framber Valdez - Strikeouts Framber Valdez Under Mar 28 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For starters, Valdez -- as good as he is -- isn't a high-strikeout pitcher. He had good-not-great marks of a 23.3% strikeout rate and 11.5% swinging-strike rate in 2025. ZiPS projects him to have a 20.9% K rate this season.

It's also a tricky matchup as the Padres have several strong right-handed hitters. In 2025, San Diego had the game's lowest strikeout rate against LHPs (18.5%).

Lastly, as we saw pretty much across the board in yesterday's games, pitchers rarely work super long in their first starts of the campaign as they ramp up to a full workload -- giving Valdez a shorter-than-normal window to rack up punchouts.

Add it all up, and I'm intrigued by the plus-money odds on Framber under 4.5 Ks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' loaded offense could erupt again today in a home matchup versus Ryne Nelson, and that has me interested in Mookie Betts to score a run at close to even-money odds.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Mookie Betts -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Nelson doesn't generate many swings and misses or strikeouts, posting a 9.4% swinging-strike rate last year along with a 21.3% K rate. He's actually got reverse splits, with righty bats producing 1.33 homers per nine and a 44.0% hard-hit rate against him in 2025.

Betts' output took a step back in 2025. Is he finally slowing down, or was it related to his preseason illness? Time will tell. What we know for sure is that Betts is in a dream spot in the lineup for run production as he hit third last night for this all-star offense.

The Dodgers are -140 to score over 4.5 runs, and Mookie can get in on the action.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.