Weather for the Belmont Stakes: Saturday Forecast at Saratoga Race Course

The 2026 Belmont Stakes happens Saturday night at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. EDT.

There is no Triple Crown at stake this year because trainer Cherie DeVaux decided to route Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo directly to the Belmont Stakes after his big win at Churchill Downs. Though he won’t have a showdown yet with Preakness Stakes winner Napoleon Solo, his eight foes include Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade, Kentucky Derby fourth-place finisher Chief Wallabee, and new faces, including Peter Pan Stakes (G3) winner Growth Equity. You can find the full 2026 Belmont Stakes post positions and contender odds here.

The weather has been clear, and the track has been fast for both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes this year.

Will that trend continue on Belmont Stakes day, or will inclement weather play a role in the final leg of the 2026 Triple Crown?

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

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Saratoga Springs Weather on Belmont Stakes day

The week leading into the Belmont Stakes is expected to be clear and warm, with forecasters from the National Weather Service calling for sunshine and high temperatures in the middle to high 80s through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. However, there is a chance of precipitation on Saturday afternoon, just in time for the Belmont Stakes.

The National Weather Service forecasters call for a high near 86 on Saturday with partly sunny skies in the morning and early afternoon, and then a 50% chance of showers. According to their weather forecast, the chance of rain starts after 2 p.m. EDT Saturday.

With rain in the forecast, handicappers who find horses with good off-track performance and good mud pedigrees will be at an advantage.

Off-track performance and pedigree

In the nine-horse Belmont Stakes field, just two of the horses have even been tested over an off-track. The one winner is Growth Equity, who won the Peter Pan (G3) at Aqueduct on May 9 over dirt rated good. That effort was his career high speed figure according to Equibase, Beyer, and Brisnet scales. Long shot Vitruvian Man has also raced once over a wet track; he finished second in a starter allowance in November at Churchill Downs over a sloppy track.

None of the other seven horses in the field have raced on dirt rated worse than fast. Among horses who would be trying an off-track for the first time, Emerging Market may be the best suited for wet conditions. His sire Candy Ride’s progeny win at a 20% rate in the mud, and his Tomlinson wet-track rating is the best in the field. Renegade, Golden Tempo, and Commandment also have particularly strong Tomlinson wet-track ratings, and their sires (Into Mischief, Curlin, and Into Mischief, respectively) produce progeny who win 18% of the time in the mud.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise for anyone in the field to handle a wet track well – all of the horses have Tomlinson wet-track ratings that are significantly above average, and no entrant’s sire produces horses with less than a 16% win rate in the mud.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.