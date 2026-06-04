2026 Belmont Stakes Trainer Profile: Cherie DeVaux

After working as an assistant trainer for others, including Charles Simon and Chad Brown, Cherie DeVaux went off on her own in 2018. Since then, she has become a fixture at major meets, particularly in Kentucky and New York, and has become a regular presence in graded-stakes races, including the Breeders’ Cup.

DeVaux has won 25 graded-stakes races, including eight at the Grade 1 level. Her first Grade 1 win came in 2023, when She Feels Pretty won the Natalma (G1) in 2023 at Woodbine. She has also won once at the Breeders’ Cup, when More Than Looks overhauled Johannes and Notable Speech to win the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) at Del Mar.

The highest-profile win of her career, of course, came just last month when Golden Tempo rallied from last to win the Kentucky Derby at odds of 23-1. With Golden Tempo’s win, DeVaux became the first woman trainer to win the Kentucky Derby in its 152-year history, and only the second female trainer to win a Triple Crown race after Jena Antonucci, trainer of 2023 Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo.

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Cherie DeVaux History in Triple Crown Races

As many major races as DeVaux has participated in during her career, she has a very short history of horses in the Triple Crown. 2026 Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo was her first starter in the Run for the Roses, and will be her first starter in the Belmont Stakes as well.

DeVaux has not run a horse in the Preakness Stakes. Though Golden Tempo came out of the Kentucky Derby well, she decided in the days after the race that she wanted to give Golden Tempo more than a two-week turnaround. So, she took him back from Churchill Downs to her Keeneland base, trained her there, and pointed him to the Belmont Stakes

Cherie DeVaux at the Belmont Stakes in 2026

Cherie DeVaux has one entrant in the final jewel of the Triple Crown of American horse racing: Golden Tempo.

Golden Tempo

Golden Tempo ran his first race in December 2025, debuting in a six-furlong maiden special weight dirt sprint. Though the distance was shorter than his pedigree suggested he would want, the son of Curlin handled it well. Though he settled last of 10 after a slow break, he made a big run down the lane to mow down the rest of the field and win by 1 ½ lengths.

The debut maiden victory earned Golden Tempo a ticket directly to the Kentucky Derby trail. He returned on January 17 in the Lecomte Stakes, and the public respected his maiden win enough to make him the 5-2 favorite of 10. Again, he had to come from last, but he flashed another huge stretch run and got up to win by three-quarters of a length over Mesquite, also trained by DeVaux.

His next start came on February 14 in the Risen Star (G2). Though he won the local prep, he was just the second choice in the eight-horse field behind Paladin, who was making his first start since beating Renegade in the Remsen (G2) the previous fall. Golden Tempo made his usual run from well off the pace, but speed held fairly well that day. Paladin won by half a length over Chip Honcho, leaving Golden Tempo to run on for a belated third.

Though the pace was faster in the Louisiana Derby (G2) on March 21, speed held well that day as well. Emerging Market came from a few lengths off to catch pacesetter Pavlovian and win by a head. Golden Tempo, rallying from second last, once again made a solid run in the lane but had to settle for another third-place finish, a length behind Emerging Market but 5 ½ lengths clear of fourth-place Universe.

Golden Tempo ran his best race yet in the Kentucky Derby, proving that he can handle 1 ¼ miles just as well as his pedigree suggested he would, and proving that DeVaux knew how to get him to peak at just the right time. Under jockey Jose Ortiz, he settled a long-looking last early, unhurried as Six Speed carved out breakneck early fractions. He began to gain ground around the far turn, swung out for room into the lane, and kept drawing on his stamina all the way to the wire. Defying his 23-1 odds, he hit the finish a neck ahead of Renegade, putting Cherie DeVaux’s name in the horse racing history books and giving her one of the likely favorites for the Belmont Stakes.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.