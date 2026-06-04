How Long Is the Belmont Stakes?

Belmont Stakes day is coming up Saturday, June 6. But, before looking ahead to the final jewel of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, it’s a good time to learn some history about the distance of the race.

The Belmont became known as the Test of the Champion not only because it is the final race of a grueling Triple Crown series, but because it is traditionally the longest of the classics: 1 ½ miles, longer than almost any horse in the field will ever go again. However, the race hasn’t always been run at that distance; like many horse races that have been around for as long as this one has, the Belmont has been run at different distances at a few different tracks.

These are the race distances throughout Belmont Stakes history.

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Belmont Stakes Distance

The Traditional Distance: 1 ½ Miles

The Belmont Stakes did not start at what has evolved into its traditional trip. The race was shortened from 1 ⅝ miles to 1 ½ miles for the 1874 edition, won by Saxon. Even then, however, it was not a done deal. It looked like it was becoming a tradition: the Belmont Stakes was contested at 1 ½ miles at Jerome Park every year from 1874 through 1889. Some of the best of that era include Preakness and Travers champion Duke of Magenta (1878), champion and leading sire Spendthrift (1879), and horse of the year and leading sire Hanover (1887).

The race returned to 1 ½ miles at Belmont Park in 1926. The race had been run at Belmont for about two decades, since Tanya in 1905, but Crusader’s victory in 1926 was the first time the Belmont Stakes was run at a single loop around Belmont Park’s sweeping dirt surface.

The Belmont Stakes at 1 ½ miles has been the scene of triumph: of Secretariat and Citation, of War Admiral and Count Fleet, of Easy Goer and A.P. Indy. It has been the scene of surprise, as with Sarava and Sherluck. And, it has been the scene of Triple Crown heartbreak, with Northern Dancer and Spectacular Bid, with Sunday Silence and Silver Charm, with Smarty Jones and California Chrome. The history of the Belmont Stakes at 1 ½ miles isn’t the entire history of the Belmont, but it fills most of the pages.

The Belmont distance of 1 ½ miles remained for every Belmont running between 1926 and 2020, when it was shortened to 1 ⅛ miles due to pandemic-related changes to the race schedule. The race was also run at 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course in 2024 and 2025, and will once more in 2026. However, the renovated Belmont Park reopens in September 2026, and the Test of the Champion will return to its traditional 1 ½-mile distance in 2027.

Triple Crowns at 1 ½ Miles

Part of the mystique of the Triple Crown has come from the Belmont being 1 ½ miles. After all, not only is it demanding to go through the prep season and then race three classic races within five weeks, but the longest of the Triple Crown races is saved for last.

All but one Triple Crown winner has won the Belmont at 1 ½ miles. Everyone from Gallant Fox all the way through Justify won their Belmont Stakes at this traditional distance. The only exception is Sir Barton, who won it at 1 ⅜ miles, seven years before the Belmont returned to 1 ½ miles.

Other Belmont Stakes Distances

Even though the 1 ½-mile distance of the Belmont Stakes is one of the best-loved traditions in horse racing, the race has been run at four other distances during its history. Most of these races have been early in the Belmont’s history, though two – soon to be three! – altered-distance editions of the race have happened during the 2020s.

1 ⅛ Miles

The least common Belmont Stakes distance is also its shortest: 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt. It was run at that length at Morris Park in 1893 and 1894. Both of those early 1 ⅛-mile editions of the Belmont Stakes were won by jockey Willie Simms, with Comanche in 1893 and Henry of Navarre in 1894. Henry of Navarre went on to become champion three-year-old that year, as well as horse of the year at ages three and four.

The Belmont has been run at 1 ⅛ miles one other time – in 2020, when it was run as the first jewel of the Triple Crown due to COVID-19 pandemic-related schedule changes. Tiz the Law, impressive winner of the Florida Derby, showed no signs of rust when he returned about three months later. He tracked the pace and romped home to win by 3 ¾ lengths, well befitting the bettors’ confidence, making him the odds-on favorite.

1 ¼ Miles

Six early editions of the Belmont Stakes were run at 1 ¼ miles. Those included the 1890 through 1892 editions, the 1895 running, and the 1904 edition at Morris Park, as well as the 1905 edition, its first time at Belmont Park. The best remembered of these early 1 ¼-mile winners is Tanya, one of only three fillies ever to win the Belmont Stakes. The 1890 edition, won by Burlington, was interesting for a different reason – the Preakness Stakes, open to older horses at the time, was run on the same day at Morris Park!

It would be over 100 years until the Belmont Stakes would return to a 1 ¼-mile distance. Due to the New York Racing Association building the new Belmont Park, the Belmont Stakes was run at Saratoga Race Course in upstate Saratoga Springs in 2024 and 2025. Since a 1 ½-mile dirt race would require putting the starting gate on a turn, the race was carded at the shorter distance of 1 ¼ miles for its three-year stint at Saratoga Race Course.

Though NYRA expected to have Belmont Park ready to return downstate for 2026, the track announced a change of plans soon after Sovereignty won the 2025 edition. The 2026 Belmont Stakes returns to Saratoga Springs, and this 1 ¼-mile distance. Next year’s Belmont Stakes is expected to return to Belmont Park – and with a return to the 1 ½-mile trip, it will once again stand alone as the fastest of the three Triple Crown races.

1 ⅜ Miles

There was a time when it seemed that 1 ⅜ miles would become the traditional distance of the Belmont Stakes. It was stepped up to that trip in 1896 at Morris Park, and was run at that trip every year through 1903. After a pair of 1 ¼-mile editions in 1904 and 1905, the race was stretched back out to 1 ⅜ miles in 1906.

Some of the most memorable Belmont Stakes winners won at this distance. The great Peter Pan won the 1907 Belmont at 1 ⅜ miles, and the undefeated Colin won the next year. Sir Barton won the third jewel of his Triple Crown, something he achieved before the series was ever given that moniker, in 1919, going 1 ⅜ miles at Belmont. He is the only Triple Crown winner to take the final leg at a distance other than 1 ½ miles. The year after Sir Barton, one of the greatest horses in history, won the Belmont at the same distance, Man o’ War won by 20 lengths in a match race over Donnacona.

However, the Belmont would not be run at 1 ⅜ miles forever. In 1926, it was lengthened to 1 ½ miles, the distance that has become the race’s signature.

1 ⅝ Miles

The original Belmont Stakes distance was also its longest: 1 ⅝ miles. The first seven editions of the race, run at Jerome Park, were all contested at this distance. The best-remembered horse to win at this trip, for several reasons, was Ruthless. She was the first, in 1867, years before the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes would be inaugurated. The lone filly in the race, she prevailed by a head over DeCourcey. She is still one of only three fillies to win the race, followed only by Tanya and Rags to Riches so far.

After seven runnings at 1 ⅝ miles, the Belmont Stakes was shortened to 1 ½ miles.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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