5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 6/8/25

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Total Runs Under Jun 8 5:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This should be an ugly game when the rains clear on the Allegheny later this afternoon. Inward winds won't help offense.

Paul Skenes is toeing the slab for the Pittsburgh Pirates, which automatically puts the opposing team's scoring expectation closer to zero. Skenes' 3.12 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 13.7% swinging-strike rate are sensational, and he hasn't allowed more than one earned run in a start since May 6th.

A Philadelphia Phillies offense without Bryce Harper (wrist) is not a frightening opponent, either. As usual, Skenes' biggest obstacle to a win will be his own offense's efforts against Cristopher Sanchez.

Sanchez 3.34 SIERA is nearly equally sporty, getting his job done with a hefty rate of groundballs (56.6%). He's got a far easier matchup against a Pirates offense that holds a bottom-five team OPS (.576) and K rate (29.8%) against southpaws since May 1st.

Two responsible bullpens also make the case for a quick, low-scoring affair in Eastern PA.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

Total Runs Arizona Diamondbacks Jun 8 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two iffy starting pitchers at MLB's fourth-best park for hitting will certainly work for an over.

The Cincinnati Reds broke out in yesterday's 13-1 win opposite righty Ryne Nelson, and Zac Gallen has his warts. Gallen has never seemed to truly regain his All-Star form, holding a plain 4.28 SIERA. The contact numbers are worse, coughing up an elevated 1.34 HR/9 due to hefty flyball (39.2%) and barrel (9.3%) rates allowed.

Arizona's other factors also point to an over. Their bullpen has MLB's fifth-worst SIERA since May 1st (4.02), and this is the second-best offense in baseball (.807 OPS) against right-handed pitching as they take on Brady Singer.

Name your category, and Singer is likely underperforming. His 10.5% barrel rate has actually produced a lower HR/9 (1.13) than Gallen, meaning regression could be coming today.

The Snakes are in a good spot to get back on track, but Gallen has given up at least four runs in four of his last five starts. Double-digit runs seem fully in play.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Will Benson -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's certainly helped Cincinnati's potency at the dish at Will Benson is breaking out in 2025.

In his proper platoon, Benson has posted a .957 OPS, .333 ISO, 45.8% flyball rate, and 43.8% hard-hit rate in a modest sample of 71 plate appearances (PAs) since May 1st. Sounds like a guy who hits a lot of bombs, no? You'd be correct as he trails only Elly De La Cruz on the club in this period (6).

Benson can have issues with Ks, but Gallen's low swinging-strike rate (10.0%) can help. The outfielder's 7.0% walk rate will also help avoid empty trips to the bases for this prop's purposes.

A pinch-hitter late is almost a certainty, which is why Benson's insane contact numbers come with a cost. I still believe he damages Gallen at some point, and our MLB player prop projections expect 2.08 total hits, runs, and RBIs in today's matchup.

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Run Line Minnesota Twins Jun 8 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's a little variance beyond this pitching matchup in the form of gigantic wind gusts out to dead center in Minneapolis this afternoon.

However, one of these hurlers is significantly more well-equipped to deal with it. That's righty Joe Ryan of the hometown Minnesota Twins, sporting a 3.01 SIERA entering today's start. Ryan's 53.8% flyball rate isn't ideal for these conditions, but a 28.4% K rate will avoid plenty of contact altogether.

I'll still give him a massive edge over Bowden Francis. Francis' 2.68 HR/9 allowed is pretty nuts for a sample of 58.0 innings to this stage, but he's allowing a 45.6% flyball rate with a 12.2% barrel rate. It's not a mystery as to how it has happened.

Considering the Twins have the lowest reliever SIERA since May 1st (2.64), I'm expecting they'll hold a hefty pitching advantage throughout this game. Francis' issues are a nightmare for these conditions.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Matt Wallner +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

The true nightmare for the Toronto Blue Jays' righty might actually be Matt Wallner.

Wallner missed a good chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, but he's picked up where he left off last season as one of the best power threats in baseball against right-handers. Though just 20 PAs deep since his return in the split, the outfielder has a video-game-like 1.325 OPS, .563 ISO, 61.5% flyball rate, and 84.6% hard-hit rate. That towers over even Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani since the start of June.

Francis' long ball problems should only be aggravated by someone driving the ball this well. Wallner has just 3 home runs in these PAs despite the insane contact, implying luck could be coming his way. This matchup and the extreme winds to help carry distance are two factors that could turn said luck in a different direction.

