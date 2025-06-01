5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 6/1/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are averaging 9.5 runs per game in this series, and another beatable hurler in their better split awaits.

Toronto's .761 team OPS against lefties is seventh in MLB -- and a stark improvement from .707 against righties. This is where you want to back them.

After a hot start, the Athletics are cooling to what we presumed the team without a home might be. JP Sears' 4.38 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) tells a much brighter story than 2.04 HR/9 allowed in real life because of elevated flyball (48.1%) and hard-hit (43.4%) rates against him. Plus, the wheels have fallen off the A's bullpen; they were tied for the worst bullpen SIERA in MLB during May (4.25).

Two sluggers are short of +320 in the homer market for the Jays. That sort of probability is favorable to perhaps even dent Sears with five-plus runs. The struggling bullpen is just a bonus.

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians

A rubber match between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians is certainly leaning the home side's way on paper.

Cleveland's Gavin Williams is no sure thing. He's surrendered four-plus earned runs in three of his last eight starts. His strengths -- namely a 25.8% strikeout rate -- should play well into the Halos' sloppy plate discipline, though. L.A. strikes out at the highest rate in baseball against righties (26.7%).

Plus, at the dish, the Guards will have a vulnerable target all afternoon. Jack Kochanowicz (5.03 SIERA) leads the way for a bullpen nearly as sad as the Athletics'. Los Angeles' 4.22 reliever SIERA was third-worst last month.

MLB's fourth-friendliest pitcher's park is a reason to fade a team total, but the Guards can scratch across two more than L.A. as their bullpen (3.72 SIERA in May) is both fresher and more effective at present.

Kochanowicz's massive groundball rate (51.3%) should help him avoid a total blowup, but Cleveland can manufacture runs today. Outfielder Kyle Manzardo can help.

Manzardo is apart of this scrappy Guardians bunch that keeps finding a way. In May, he posted a .751 OPS, .167 ISO, and 40.9% hard-hit rate in 76 plate appearances (PAs) against right-handed pitching.

Despite Kochanowicz's grounders, he's let lefties slug .515 against him. He's also surrendered 2.19 HR/9 to that side of the dish compared to just 0.33 HR/9 against righties.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 2.11 median total bases for Manzardo in today's game. Quick math on plus money here is extremely attractive.

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks

These bullpens are tired of this, grandpa.

The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks have played a pair of marathons at MLB's fourth-best hitter's park this weekend to tally 34 runs in two games. This is quite the low total to assume Corbin Burnes can close the door on another high-scoring affair.

Burnes' velocity is still down, so I don't trust him to do so. His xERA (3.99) and SIERA (3.80) are much more plain than a 2.72 ERA would suggest, and some of that has been a fortuitous schedule. The Nats are no pushover, sporting MLB's 11th-best team OPS against righties (.733).

Of course, Arizona (.803) is one of the league leaders in that category before this date with Mitchell Parker's 5.09 SIERA. I don't think this is the side of the total that folks would be shocked to see light up the scoreboard.

The Nationals and D-Backs both posted bottom-seven reliever SIERAs in the month of May. Even if Burnes heads out with a quality start, the fun might just be starting.

This is a true heat check from our projections, who were all over George Springer in yesterday's best bets.

Burnes is currently tracking for the highest HR/9 (1.06) allowed in his career as a full-time starter. His hard-hit rate allowed (49.2%) is currently 8.8 percentage points higher than his previous high-water mark as a full-time starter. He's simply struggling much, much more than his ERA indicates.

Josh Bell is not. The powerful first baseman ripped apart righties for a .944 OPS, .267 ISO, 43.8% flyball rate, and 41.7% hard-hit rate in a decent sample of 71 PAs. That led to a team-high five dingers last month.

It's bizarre he's buried so far in this market with that the case. At 0.27 median projected home runs, we'd have expected closer to +323 odds for a bomb.

