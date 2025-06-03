Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (37-22) vs. Washington Nationals (28-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

CHC: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 2-0, 3.98 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 3-5, 5.69 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Cade Horton (2-0, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (3-5, 5.69 ERA). Horton and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Horton's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Williams starts, the Nationals are 7-4-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 5-6 in Williams' 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (53.6%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Nationals, Chicago is the favorite at -148, and Washington is +126 playing at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +106 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -128.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

Cubs versus Nationals on June 3 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (73%) in those contests.

This year Chicago has won 15 of 22 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 57 opportunities.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 30-27-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 25 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (54.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has a record of 14-15 (48.3%).

The Nationals have played in 57 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-27-1).

The Nationals have covered 56.1% of their games this season, going 32-25-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 64 hits. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .524.

He ranks 30th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double and four walks.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .280 this season and slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 40th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with 59 hits. He is batting .269 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .380, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Hoerner heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.567), and leads the Nationals in hits (64, while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is sixth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 51st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia has 13 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .247.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .230 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

