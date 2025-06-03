Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds vs Brewers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (29-32) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-28)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSWI

Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-205) | MIL: -1.5 (+168)

CIN: +1.5 (-205) | MIL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-3, 2.63 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 5-3, 2.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-3) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-3) will get the nod for the Brewers. Greene and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Greene's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers are 7-5-0 ATS in Peralta's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for four Peralta starts this season -- they lost every game.

Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.3%)

Reds vs Brewers Moneyline

The Reds vs Brewers moneyline has Cincinnati as a -116 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -102 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Brewers are +168 to cover, while the Reds are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Brewers Over/Under

Reds versus Brewers, on June 3, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 11 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 31-28-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 34.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-19).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 7-18 (28%).

The Brewers have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-35-1).

The Brewers have collected a 33-27-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 61 hits, batting .257 this season with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 82nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl is slashing .305/.387/.427 this season and leads the Reds with an OPS of .815.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Gavin Lux is batting .292 with a .399 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Lux heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two walks and an RBI.

Santiago Espinal is batting .250 with a .309 OBP and 12 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a .438 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage is 149th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .233 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players, he is 129th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .271.

Sal Frelick is hitting .296 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Reds vs Brewers Head to Head

6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

