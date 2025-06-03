Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (23-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-50)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and COLR

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-174) | COL: (+146)

MIA: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146)

MIA: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-7, 8.47 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-5, 6.28 ERA

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (2-7) versus the Rockies and Chase Dollander (2-5). Alcantara and his team are 3-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Alcantara's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies are 5-3-0 ATS in Dollander's eight starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 1-6 record in Dollander's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (56.9%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -174 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +122 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -146.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

Marlins versus Rockies on June 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has played as a favorite of -174 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins are 31-27-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 9-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has a 7-37 record (winning just 15.9% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-34-2).

The Rockies have a 21-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is batting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .298.

His batting average ranks 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 130th, and his slugging percentage 124th.

Otto Lopez is batting .239 with a .361 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Lopez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has been key for Miami with 35 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Ramirez has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.322) and slugging percentage (.458). He's batting .273.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jordan Beck's 44 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .208.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head

6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/23/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/22/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!