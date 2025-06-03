Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (29-33) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSW

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | LAA: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | LAA: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.83 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 1-5, 3.06 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.06 ERA). Bello's team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bello has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Angels have gone 7-5-0 ATS in Kikuchi's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.3%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +116 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Red Sox are +142 to cover, and the Angels are -176.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Angels game on June 3 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season Boston has been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 62 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 31-31-0 against the spread in their 62 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 48 total times this season. They've finished 22-26 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 17-22 (43.6%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-27-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 28-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, five walks and five RBIs.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has four home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Rafaela has safely hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .218. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 148th, his on-base percentage ranks 158th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .372 OBP while slugging .371. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .269.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .268 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up 46 hits to lead his team.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2023: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

