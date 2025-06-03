Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Tuesday.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (36-22) vs. Cleveland Guardians (32-26)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and CLEG

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | CLE: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | CLE: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | CLE: +1.5 (-125)

NYY: -1.5 (+104) | CLE: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 7-3, 2.60 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-5, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (7-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (4-5) will take the ball for the Guardians. Rodon's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 4-6-0 ATS record in Bibee's 10 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have a 2-3 record in Bibee's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (70.4%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

The Yankees vs Guardians moneyline has New York as a -196 favorite, while Cleveland is a +164 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-125 to cover), and New York is +104 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Guardians contest on June 3, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (66%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 57 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 27-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 17 of the 34 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-27-2).

The Guardians have collected a 27-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 86 hits and an OBP of .485 to go with a slugging percentage of .764. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .391 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .333 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualifying players, he is fourth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.330/.443.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 42 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .518.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384 and has 69 hits, both team-high figures for the Guardians. He's batting .327 and slugging .555.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .438 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .313 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Carlos Santana has five doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .262.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .211 with six doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

