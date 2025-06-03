Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (36-23) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (31-28)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | TOR: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | TOR: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 4-1, 3.17 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-6, 5.04 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (4-1) for the Phillies and Bowden Francis (2-6) for the Blue Jays. Sanchez's team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Blue Jays have an 8-3-0 ATS record in Francis' 11 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-7 record in Francis' nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.9%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Phillies vs Blue Jays moneyline has Philadelphia as a -148 favorite, while Toronto is a +126 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +114 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -137.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Blue Jays on June 3, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 30 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 25-9 when favored by -148 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 25 of 57 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 29-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 17 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

Toronto is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

In the 58 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-27-1).

The Blue Jays have a 36-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.398) and total hits (57) this season. He's batting .266 batting average while slugging .584.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 64th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .781, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He's batting .299.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Turner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.375/.450.

Nick Castellanos is batting .281 with a .324 OBP and 30 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .283 and slugging .438.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Guerrero enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .430 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

George Springer has totaled 45 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is batting .283 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

